The new book, named BACK, will be the first and only story of Tiger Woods' life from the man himself

Tiger Woods To Release New Book – “My Definitive Story”

Tiger Woods is to publish a book named ‘BACK’, which will be the first and only story of his life coming directly from him.

There have been plenty of Tiger Woods books in the past but none from the man himself on his own life.

This one will re-write the books, articles and TV shows that have been “most filled with errors, speculative and wrong”, and be Tiger’s “definitive story.”

He also says that the book will be been written with the full co-operation of his family, friends and inner circle.

Woods said, “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

Here is a brief, and very exciting, synopsis of the book that doesn’t yet have a release date but will be published worldwide:

Golf Monthly Instruction

‘BACK is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.’

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

“We are thrilled and proud to work with Tiger on what I believe will be the publishing event of the decade,” said Judith Curr, President and Publisher of the HarperOne Group that will be publishing the book.

“Tiger will reclaim his own story and legacy and it’s a story for the world over.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Executive Editor at HarperOne Shannon Welch, who will edit the book, said, “Meeting with Tiger, speaking with him at length about the process of writing a memoir, I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it. He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects. I think the result will be extraordinary.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram