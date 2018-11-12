The 14-time major winner has reportedly turned down a £2.5m fee to play in the tournament

Tiger Woods Turns Down Huge Appearance Fee For Saudi Arabia Event

Tiger Woods’ 2019 schedule is currently unknown to the public but we do now know that he won’t be teeing up in the inaugural Saudi Arabia International in January.

That’s according to an exclusive from the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, who says that Woods was offered in excess of £2.5m.

Woods has regularly played in events in Dubai, Turkey and China in the past, however this fee is reported to be the largest sum ever offered to him for an official overseas tournament.

The 14-time major winner is likely to play in the Farmers Insurance Open in the week prior to the Saudi Arabia International so perhaps the travelling may be the reason for turning down the offer.

Another reason for Woods’ refusal may also be due to the recent controversy surrounding the country.

Players who will tee it up at Royal Greens G&CC in the city of KAEC (King Abdullah Economic City) will include the likes of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey.

Speaking of the tournament, European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley recently said, “Saudi International is on our schedule and we’ll continue to monitor just like we would do with every other country.

“We have heard some of the criticism of the region. Obviously freedom of speech is far more available now based on social media.

“We’ve listened and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Woods’ next appearance on our screens, for those who stump up the money, will be in his match vs Phil Mickelson on 23rd November.

The pair will tee it up at Shadow Creek Golf Club in a winner-takes-all match for $9m – more on that here.