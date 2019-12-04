Woods has said no to around $3m just to tee it up in the Saudi International next month

Tiger Woods Turns Down Huge Saudi Appearance Fee Again

Tiger Woods has once again been asked to play in the Saudi International and once again the 15-time Major winner has declined.

And that’s even after being offered “in the neighbourhood of $3 million” for just turning up, according to an ESPN report.

The Masters champion turned down the inaugural event last year after being offered a very similar figure.

Those figures are the largest he has ever been offered for an overseas event, with the PGA Tour not handing out appearance fees.

Woods has regularly played in events in Dubai, Turkey and China in the past, however teeing it up in Saudi is not on his radar.

“I just don’t want to go over there,” Woods said.

“It’s a long way.”

Woods was speaking at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week where he was asked about the event, specifically after Phil Mickelson’s attendance was confirmed.

“I understand the politics behind it,” Woods said.

“But also the game of golf can help heal a lot of that, too. It can help grow it.

“And also a lot of top players are going to be playing there that particular week.

“It’s traditionally not a golf hotbed, the Middle East. But it has grown quite a bit.”

Mickelson is missing the Waste Management Phoenix Open next year for the first time in 30 years to play in Saudi.

He is likely receiving a hefty fee himself and defended his decision to play after being criticised on Twitter.

“After turning down opportunities to go to the Middle East for many years, I’m excited to go play and see a place in the world I’ve never been. I understand those who are upset or disappointed. You’ll be ok. I’m excited to experience this for the first time,” Lefty said.

The second Saudi International takes place between Jan 30th – Feb 3rd.

Dustin Johnson returns to defend the title along with the likes of Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia.

