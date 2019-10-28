The 15-time Major champion won the Zozo Championship by three strokes in Japan

Tiger Woods Wins 82nd PGA Tour Title To Tie Sam Snead’s Record

Tiger Woods made history at the Zozo Championship as he won his 82nd PGA Tour title.

The 15-time Major winner co-led after day one and never looked back, eventually converting his 25th 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour to keep an incredible 100% record.

Two months ago, Woods wrapped up his 2018/19 season in disappointing fashion after fading badly post-Masters, and he then had surgery on his left knee.

It was looking like his body was beginning to hinder his efforts again but this week in Japan once again shows us all to stop doubting the 43-year-old who, quite frankly, is still as good as anyone on planet golf when his body is fit and healthy.

Woods finished the tournament at 19 under par after rounds of 64, 64, 66 and 67.

He birdied the 72nd hole to shoot three under for the final round and beat home favourite Hideki Matsuyama by three.

Woods is now level with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour titles and the record that once looked so far away is now looking odds-on.

He has made 359 PGA Tour appearances with a winning record of 22.8%, higher than anyone in history.

The Masters champion rises to 6th in the world and is the fourth-highest American, therefore currently, as it stands, qualifying for the Olympics which he revealed is a “big goal.”

Watch: Woods’ winning birdie –

“Well, it’s a big number,” Woods said of number 82.

“It’s about consistency and doing it for a long period of time. I’m very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had so far.

“If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer, but certainly the future looks brighter than it has, and hopefully I can be as consistent as he was well into my 40s and early 50s.”

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy bounced back from a two over par opening round to finish in 3rd place at 13 under.

He followed up his 72 with rounds of 65, 63 and 67, including back-to-back birdies to finish.

The inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan luckily had a happy ending but the weather played turmoil with the event, with play completely cancelled on Friday due to rain.

The course was flooded on Saturday but, apart from a par-4 being turned into a par-3 due to the fairway being under water, the course was eventually playable.

The fans in Japan are clearly some of the best in the world and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Zozo Championship are sure to be great events.

Zozo Championship leaderboard 2019:

1 Tiger Woods -19

2 Hideki Matsuyama -16

3 Rory McIlroy -13

3 Sungjae Im -13

5 Gary Woodland -12

6 Billy Horschel -11

6 Corey Conners -11

8 Ben An -10

8 Charles Howell III -10

