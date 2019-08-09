The 15-time Major winner is out after round one with an oblique strain

Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Northern Trust before his second round with a “mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness.”

“I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete,” Woods said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship.”

The 15-time Major winner shot a four over par 75 on day one and looked unlikely to make the cut at Liberty National in New York.

Woods’ comments after his opening round suggested that he was committed to playing at the weekend so perhaps something flared up overnight.

“I’m going to have to figure out a way to get this thing under par and hopefully move on and have a chance on the weekend to keep progressing and keep going lower,” Woods said after his 75.

“But I’ve got to get into the red at the end of the day tomorrow for sure.”

This is the second time he has pulled out of a tournament this year after withdrawing before the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March with a neck strain.

He appeared to look very tired and was struggling with his body at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush last month where he missed the cut.

The 43-year-old made five bogeys, a double-bogey and three birdies in his opening 75 to trail the lead by 13 strokes after round one.

He is currently sitting at 34th in the FedEx Cup so will need to play next week at the BMW Championship to earn a spot at the season-ending Tour Championship, which he won last year.

In total he has played just four tournaments and 12 competitive rounds since his Masters victory, before this week, with a missed cut at the USPGA, a T9 at the Memorial Tournament, T21 at the US Open and missed cut at the Open Championship.