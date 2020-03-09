The 15-time Major winner says that his back is "simply just not ready for play"

Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Players Championship

Tiger Woods has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Players Championship due to ongoing back troubles.

The 15-time Major winner, who has played just two tournaments this year, says that his back is “simply just not ready for play”.

“It was not an easy decision, but I will not be attending @THEPLAYERSChamp,” Woods wrote on social media.

“I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed.

“My back is simply just not ready for play next week.

“I’m sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship.”

These are worrying times for Woods who also withdrew from last month’s WGC-Mexico Championship as well as last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament that he has won eight times.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN that Woods’ back is “not concerning long term, just not ready.”

The 15-time Major winner underwent a fourth back surgery in early 2017 that has allowed him to prolong his career.

He won his first PGA Tour title in over five years at the 2018 Tour Championship before capturing his first Major in 11 years at the 2019 Masters.

Woods then won the Zozo Championship in October 2019, which was his 82nd PGA Tour victory, equalling Sam Snead’s record.

He made 14 starts in 2019 and played in five tournaments prior to his Masters victory.

It looks as if his two events so far this year, the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational, will be his only starts before Augusta.

He could still play in next week’s Valspar Championship, the following week’s WGC-Match Play Championship or the Valero Texas Open as a tune up for The Masters, however.

