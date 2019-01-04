The manufacturer will sponsor all of Sky Sports Golf's coverage of the PGA Tour and World Golf Championships in 2019.
Titleist To Sponsor Sky Sports Golf PGA Tour Coverage
Titleist will sponsor all of Sky Sports Golf’s coverage of both the PGA Tour and World Golf Championships this year.
The sponsorship has gotten underway this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and will run for the full season including The Players, WGCs and the FedEx Cup playoffs.
They will also sponsor the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.
“Sponsoring coverage of the PGA Tour and the WGCs on Sky Sports Golf was a natural fit for the Titleist brand and our passion for producing the best products in the game,” said Titleist Brand Director, Michael Creighton.
“Sky Sports continues to demonstrate its commitment to energising and growing the appeal of the game and, with the PGA Tour continually going from strength to strength, there’s never been a better time for us to embark on this next chapter and showcase our industry-leading product range.”
Rachel Bristow, Director of Partnerships at Sky Media, said, “We are delighted that Titleist has signed up to sponsor coverage of the PGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf across broadcast and digital platforms. It’s a natural fit between the two brands who both have a passionate and engaged fan following.”
Titleist is one of the most popular brands on Tour with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x the number one ball. The franchise recently picked up its 3000th win since its launch in 2000.
There were 207 victories worldwide by Titleist branded golfers last year, while every single Major, both men’s and women’s, was won with a Titleist ball in play.
