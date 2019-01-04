The manufacturer will sponsor all of Sky Sports Golf's coverage of the PGA Tour and World Golf Championships in 2019.

Titleist To Sponsor Sky Sports Golf PGA Tour Coverage

Titleist will sponsor all of Sky Sports Golf’s coverage of both the PGA Tour and World Golf Championships this year.

The sponsorship has gotten underway this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and will run for the full season including The Players, WGCs and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

They will also sponsor the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

“Sponsoring coverage of the PGA Tour and the WGCs on Sky Sports Golf was a natural fit for the Titleist brand and our passion for producing the best products in the game,” said Titleist Brand Director, Michael Creighton.