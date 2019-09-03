The Englishman shot 23 under par to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event by five strokes

Tom Lewis Wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship To Earn PGA Tour Card

Tom Lewis has earned his 2019/20 PGA Tour card after dominating the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC in Indiana.

The Englishman was playing in his first ever Korn Ferry Tour event and won by five strokes after a final round 65 (-7).

That was his best round of the week playing in the final group after rounds of 68-66-66 to lead by two.

He made eight birdies and a bogey in the final round, with three birdies in a row at from the 15th-17th.

It is Lewis’ fourth professional victory after winning the Portugal Masters in his third pro start in 2011, the Bridgestone Challenge on the Challenge Tour last year then the Portugal Masters again just a few weeks later.

The 28-year-old is up to 63rd in the world and now has playing privileges on both the European and PGA Tours.

Lewis now has a dilemma with a strong finish to the European Tour ahead and the PGA Tour 2019/20 season beginning next week.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play on the PGA Tour,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve achieved some good things on the European Tour and hopefully I can achieve better things on the PGA Tour. I’m looking forward to the year I’ve got ahead, just to see what the future brings.”

Watch: Lewis’ winning moment

The Englishman led the 2011 Open Championship after a first round 65 which was the lowest ever round by an amateur in the Open and a Major.

He won the Silver Medal as well as the Walker Cup for GB&I before turning professional and was then named European Tour Rookie of the Year for 2011.

25 players earned their 2019/20 PGA Tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with Lewis’ fellow Englishman Ben Taylor also qualifying via the Finals 25.

Other notables to qualify included 2019 US Amateur Champion and 2019 Masters and US Open low amateur Viktor Hovland as well as 2018 Masters low amateur Doug Ghim.

Watch: Doug Ghim’s putt to reach the PGA Tour

It was agony for Justin Harding who missed the cut and was due to qualify until Lanto Griffin missed a six foot putt on the 18th green for birdie.

Griffin had already secured his PGA Tour card via the regular season but that, along with a Grayson Murray bogey on 18, pushed DJ Trahan and Richy Werenski ahead of Harding.

The South African began the week 13th in the standings but ultimately missed out by 0.125 of a point.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 –

Trending On Golf Monthly

1. Matthew NeSmith

2. Tom Lewis

3. Brandon Hagy

4. Kramer Hickok

5. Fabian Gomez

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Brendan Todd

8. Beau Hossler

9. Ben Taylor

10. Anirban Lahiri

11. Grayson Murray

12. Tyler Duncan

13. David Hearn

14. Bronson Burgoon

15. Chris Baker

16. Robert Streb

17. Tom Hoge

18. Cameron Percy

19. Hank Lebioda

20. Rob Oppenheim

21. Cameron David

22. Joseph Bramlett

23. Doug Ghim

24. DJ Trahan

24. Richy Werenski