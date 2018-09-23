Tom Lewis wins Portugal Masters

Tom Lewis secured his second European Tour victory by winning the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, a tournament he won as a 20-year-old back in 2011.

England’s Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters over the Dom Pedro Victoria course in Vilamoura. He beat Australia’s Lucas Herbert and his countryman Eddie Pepperell by three shots to claim his second European Tour title. He also won this event back in 2011.

Lewis started slowly in Vilamoura with an opening 72. But he bounced back strongly with a second round of 63 and then a brilliant 61 in round three. He began the final day two behind Lucas Herbert, but a closing 66 was enough for him to claim the win.

The Englishman came out of the blocks strongly on day four and he moved to the top of the leaderboard with a front nine of 31. He kept his nose in front on the run for home but looked to be in trouble after driving into trouble on the 17th hole.

He found the green on the par-5 in four shots but looked likely to drop a stroke and give up the lead, with Lucas Herbert on the putting surface in three blows.

But Lewis holed out for par from some 30 feet to keep his lead. On the home hole he drove safely, away from the water into the right hand rough. His second shot went through the green and he then got up-and-down for a par and the victory. It was the Englishman’s second European Tour title following his win in this event back in 2011. Lewis began the week in 163rd on the Race to Dubai but has now secured his position on the circuit.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Lewis. “I’m so happy. It’s been a rough ride but I played great after a bad start this week. When I hit the tee shot at 17, I thought ‘oh my god, what’s going on – I’d only missed that one shot,’ but thankfully I got the putt and it was all good.”

Herbert had a chance to tie Lewis with a putt for birdie on the 71st green. It looked to be tracking but narrowly missed. One shot back, he still had an opportunity with a hole to play, but a loose tee shot cost him dearly. He hooked his drive into the water and then missed the green with his third shot. He was unable to get up-and-down and the resulting double-bogey meant he finished three back.

Eddie Pepperell was still in with a shout of victory on the final hole, two-shots back of Lewis’ lead. But his second shot leaked right of the 18th green and he was unable to get up-and-down. He closed with a 67 to finish tied for second with Herbert on 19-under-par.

Oliver Fisher, who fired a history-making 59 in round two, closed with a 71 to end the week in a tie for seventh place.

Also in that tie for eighth was Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard, who will play in the Ryder Cup next week in Paris, closed with a 65 to finish the week on 15-under-par.

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

20-23 September

Purse: €2,000,000 Par: 71

1 Tom Lewis (Eng) 72 63 61 66 262

T2 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 64 66 68 67 265

T2 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 63 67 64 71 265

T4 Soomin Lee (Kor) 67 69 67 64 267

T4 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 68 65 65 69 267

6 Shane Lowry (Ire) 64 69 68 67 268

T7 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 66 70 68 65 269

T7 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 67 66 70 66 269

T7 Kim Koivu (Fin) 66 68 68 67 269

T7 Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 66 68 67 68 269

T7 Oliver Fisher (Eng) 71 59 69 70 269

