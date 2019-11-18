The Englishman collected his first win since January 2018 at the event hosted in South Africa.

Tommy Fleetwood Ends Victory Drought At Nedbank Golf Challenge

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood finally got back into the winners circle this week after a win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player.

He started the day six shots back but carded a brilliant 65 that included three eagles. His score of 12-under was then matched by 2019 British Masters winner Marcus Kinhult.

The pair were competing for a colossal $2.5 million and it was Fleetwood who held his nerve with a par on the first playoff hole.

Speaking after the win Fleetwood said of the drought and life changing purse; “It has been a long time coming, and I’m not one to complain, but I really did want to win something. You know, it’s the best. Like winning is just such a good feeling. You know, everybody puts a lot of hard work in week-in, week-out and you wait for your time to come.

“I mean, the money’s not that important. Obviously I guess being a golfer these days, you have a chance at a young age to set your family up for life.”

Watch the highlights of the final-round below:

Throughout the week Fleetwood played the par-5s in an unbelievable sixteen under-par and the victory has seen him rise to second place in the Race To Dubai standings. Top spot is currently frequented by Bernd Wiesberger.

Fleetwood of course won the season-long title back in 2017 and will be looking to do the same next week at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge Leaderboard

1. Tommy Fleetwood -12 (won with par on the first extra hole)

2. Marcus Kinhult -12

3. Jason Scrivener -8

3. Bernd Wiesberger -8

3. Thomas Detry -8

6. Lee Westwood -7

6. Louis Oosthuizen -7

8. Robert MacIntyre -6

8. Zander Lombard -6

10. Kalle Samooja -4

10. Matthew Fitzpatrick -4

10. Joost Luiten -4

