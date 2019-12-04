The Englishman achieved something in 2019 that no other PGA or European Tour player could manage

Tommy Fleetwood Completes Incredible 2019 Streak

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the world’s best and most consistent golfers and he has done something that no other player has managed in 2019.

The Englishman went the entire calendar year without missing a single cut.

Fleetwood teed it up 28 times in 11 different countries and made the cut in every single event – albeit the WGC tournaments do not have a cut.

In those 28 events, the Southport man won once at the Nedbank Golf Challenge with runners-up finishes at the Open and DP World Tour Championship.

He was also T3rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T5th at the Players Championship.

The current World No.10’s streak goes all the way back to July 2018 when he missed the cut at the French Open.

Since then, he has not missed a cut in his last 42 tournaments spanning both the PGA and European Tours.

On the PGA Tour, he has made his last 31 consecutive cuts, which is top of the list by miles with Webb Simpson in second on 16.

Fleetwood’s streak is impressive but Steve Stricker managed 35 and Adam Scott had a streak of 43 in 2014.

There are a number of full-year cut-less streaks from this decade, belonging to Steve Stricker (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014), Ian Poulter (2012), Jason Day (2013), Sergio Garcia (2013), Lee Westwood (2013) and Matt Kuchar (2014).

The likes of Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose have never gone an entire calendar year with no missed cuts.

One man who has gone a few years without missing a cut is Tiger Woods.

The 15-time Major winner has missed 30 cuts in his entire career spanning back to 1992 and didn’t miss a single cut between September 1997 to May 2005.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website