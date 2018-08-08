Tommy Fleetwood's winnings from Carnoustie got paid to the wrong Tommy Fleetwood!
Tommy Fleetwood’s Open Winnings Paid To Wrong Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood finished T12th at The Open to earn just shy of $155,000… Or at least he thought he had!
It was revealed today that the payment actually made its way into the wrong bank account.
Related: Back the GM Tipster in a head-to-head challenge vs Sportnation this USPGA
That’s because another Tommy Fleetwood, who coincidentally used to be a golf pro, received the money into his own bank account.
Greg Thorner from New England, USA tweeted about his friend Tommy Fleetwood who actually received the money.
“No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood’s Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn’t believe him until I saw it…good thing he is an honest guy!”
Golf Digest got in touch with Tommy Fleetwood’s wife Clare who revealed that the story is true.
How odd. Let’s hope he gets his money!
Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?
Check out what clubs the Englishman will use…
Brandel Chamblee: Tiger Woods “Got The Least Out Of His Talent” Than Any Player
Brandel Chamblee made some interesting comments on Tiger…
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018
What time are the featured groups out?
Fleetwood goes into this week’s USPGA Championship as one of the favourites after a strong couple of seasons on Tour.
The Englishman has finished T6th at the RBC Canadian Open and T14th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational since Carnoustie.
Related: Golf Monthly USPGA Championship homepage
He was also 2nd at the US Open after a Sunday 63 at Shinnecock Hills and currently ranks 11th in the world.
The 27-year-old is due to make his Ryder Cup debut next month at Le Golf National as Europe bid to regain the trophy from the USA after losing at Hazeltine two years ago.
For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels