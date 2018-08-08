Tommy Fleetwood's winnings from Carnoustie got paid to the wrong Tommy Fleetwood!

Tommy Fleetwood’s Open Winnings Paid To Wrong Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood finished T12th at The Open to earn just shy of $155,000… Or at least he thought he had!

It was revealed today that the payment actually made its way into the wrong bank account.

That’s because another Tommy Fleetwood, who coincidentally used to be a golf pro, received the money into his own bank account.

Greg Thorner from New England, USA tweeted about his friend Tommy Fleetwood who actually received the money.

“No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood’s Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn’t believe him until I saw it…good thing he is an honest guy!”

Golf Digest got in touch with Tommy Fleetwood’s wife Clare who revealed that the story is true.

How odd. Let’s hope he gets his money!