Thanks to a solid year on the PGA Tour, Tony Finau has been selected as the final wildcard pick for Team USA.
Tony Finau Named As Final Wildcard Pick For Team USA
Jim Furyk has named his final 2018 Ryder Cup wildcard pick as 28-year-old Tony Finau. The Salt Lake City native will be making his Ryder Cup debut along with fellow wildcard pick Bryson DeChambeau and current world number four Justin Thomas.
This pick comes as no real surprise despite the efforts of Keegan Bradley who managed to win the BMW Championship yesterday. Finau has had a remarkably consistent year on the PGA Tour with only three missed cuts.
Despite not getting in the winners circle in 2018, he has come close on a number of occasions including a tied 2nd at the Genesis Open and a 2nd place outright at the Northern Trust.
To add to that, he made the cut in all four Majors and had top 10’s in the Masters, US Open and Open Championship.
Furyk, had no other choice to select Finau who also appears to be on good form too. In his last three tournaments he has had three top-10’s and is down to his best world ranking ever at number 15 in the world.
The other three picks, that were named after the Dell-Technologies Championship, were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and youngster Bryson DeChambeau.
Finau was the final pick so now the 2018 USA team is finalised. The eight players who qualified outright were Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson and finally Patrick Reed.
How do you think Furyk will divide up his pairings for Friday and Saturday’s play? Are the Americans clear favourites to take home the trophy once again?
