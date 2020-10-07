The American has now withdrawn from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Tony Finau Tests Positive For Covid-19

American Tony Finau has tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the PGA Tour’s tournament screening for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

As a result Finau has been withdrawn from the event and he has been replaced by Bronson Burgoon.

Finau says he is feeling fine and has now embarked on the mandatory quarantine period. This period is for two weeks and as a result Finau will be unable to compete at the CJ Cup @ Sherwood Forest, or the ZOZO Championship @ Shadow Creek, two events which are sure to attract excellent fields.

He has not played since the US Open and he is the first PGA Tour player to test positive since the Major at Winged Foot.

It is a shame for Finau as he has shown good form at the event in the past, last year he finished ninth and lead the field in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.

But perhaps more importantly this will surely impinge on his preparation for the final Major championship of 2020, The Masters. Players like Scottie Scheffler and Branden Grace have missed 2020 Majors because of poorly timed positive tests and Finau will be hoping he recovers properly to ensure his participation at Augusta National.

