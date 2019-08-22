The two-time Major champion and four-time Ryder Cup captain did not hold back in his comments on the modern game

Tony Jacklin Slates Modern Day Golf – “In A Sorry State”

Tony Jacklin has ripped into the state of modern golf in a blog post on his website.

The two-time Major winner says that the game is in a “sorry state”, it’s “boring”, “predictable” and that he doesn’t see the elite players as that “talented.”

The 75-year-old was speaking to Reuters golf correspondent Tony Jimenez in his blog titled ‘Is Golf Becoming Boring‘.

Jacklin spoke mainly about the effects of modern technology, stating that he wants golf’s governing bodies to reign the ball back so it goes a maximum of 275 yards.

That’s because 6,800-7,000 yard courses like Sunningdale and Cypress Point, as he lists, would still be ‘spectacular’ if modern technology wasn’t as helpful.

Jacklin says that modern technology is to help the amateur player but not the pro.

“The modern players simply don’t need it,” he writes.

“It was brought in to help the amateurs, not the pros, but I’m bound to think that the ball is the biggest culprit. They’re hitting nine-irons now where the top players were hitting five-irons 50 years ago.”

“It’s boring watching golf these days. It’s just not very interesting any more. The game has become all about smashing the ball as far as you can and about putting contests.

“There’s no finesse to the game any more. You don’t see them fading or drawing the ball, it’s all about gripping it and ripping it.”

He called the modern game difficult to relate to and wanted to stress that this wasn’t “sour grapes.”

“I can imagine some of these young guys thinking its sour grapes from an old man but I just have the best interests of the game at heart because it’s a game I’ve always loved.”

Jacklin says that there are now so many good players around the game because of the technology, when in the past only the very best stood out because of the persimmon heads, steel shafts and old-style balls.

“It all needs rethinking or someone needs to reinvent the game. We need to go back to the drawing board.”

Jacklin’s blog comes after Gary Player called for bifurcation in an interview with Golf Monthly, stating that he wants the ball to be cut back by 50 yards.

Meanwhile, Adam Scott is happy with modern technology but not modern courses, calling for them to be made “smarter, not longer.”

Scott said that driving has become too easy with distance placed at too much of a premium over accuracy, saying that professionals would struggle if they had to shape tee shots as oppose to hitting it straight and as far as possible.

