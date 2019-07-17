He was disqualified for "serious misconduct and failing to play in the spirit of the game"

Tour Caddie Shoots 202 In US Amateur Qualifying

A Tour caddie with a handicap of 2 was disqualified from US Amateur Championship qualifying after shooting a 131-over-par round of 202.

Trey Bardolino was the man in question to shoot the number, which originally went down as 194 because the person entering the scorecard didn’t know how to enter a number above 19.

He currently caddies for two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Every and has been on the bag of Jim Herman, Moriya Jutanugarn and Annie Park.

He began with two pars before it all began to go wrong with a triple-bogey on the 12th, his 3rd hole of the day, and then a 10 on the 13th.

He also made a 15 on the 17th and an 11 on the 18th.

He went out in 69…for nine holes (!!) and came back in 133.

His back nine included a 24 on the par-4 2nd hole and a 21 on the par-4 4th. He closed with a par.

So, how did a 2 handicap shoot such a score? By foul play.

“The Florida State Golf Association, after consulting with the United States Golf Association, has disqualified Trey Bilardello under Rule 1.2 for serious misconduct and failing to play in the spirit of the game,” Beth Major, the USGA’s senior director of championship communications, told Golf Digest.

“His disqualification was deemed appropriate as a result of the individual’s failure to show consideration for other players—deliberately playing away from the hole to run up his score,” Major said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Bilardello’s playing partner Kristian Fortis told the Golf Channel.

“It was quite an experience.

“He would chip shots and scoot his ball around on the tee box just to add strokes, and then he would just pipe a 2-iron down the middle of the fairway, hit it on the green and then just scoot his ball around again with his putter.

“He’d be right next to the hole and then I guess he’d think to himself that he didn’t have enough strokes and he’d hit his ball in the opposite direction of the hole.”