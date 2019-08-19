The PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake where we'll see a staggered start
Tour Championship Format And Prize Money
The PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake with a new-look Tour Championship.
As usual, 30 players have qualified for the season-finale but we have a very different format on our hands.
No longer does the top five in the FedEx Cup standings ‘control their own destiny’, as the person who wins the tournament wins the FedEx Cup…simple as that!
This year, we have a staggered start with FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas starting at one under par, two clear of second-placed Patrick Cantlay.
World No.1 Brooks Koepka starts at 7 under, The Northern Trust winner Patrick Reed begins at six under and Rory McIlroy, fifth in the standings, will tee off at five under par.
Here’s how the entire field will begin the week –
-10 Justin Thomas
-8 Patrick Cantlay
-7 Brooks Koepka
-6 Patrick Reed
-5 Rory McIlroy
-4 Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer
-3 Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
-2 Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner
-1 Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie
Level par: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak
The winner this year will pick up a massive $15m, which is $5m more than in previous years.
The runner-up will bag $5m with the third-place finisher earning $4m.
Tour Championship Prize Money –
1: $15m
2: $5m
3: $4m
4: $3m
5: $2.5m
6: $1.9m
7: $1.3m
8: $1.1m
9: $950,000
10: $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23: $466,000
24: $456,000
25: $445,000
26: $435,000
27. $425,000
28: $415,000
29: $405,000
30: $395,000
