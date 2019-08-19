The PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake where we'll see a staggered start

Tour Championship Format And Prize Money

The PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake with a new-look Tour Championship.

As usual, 30 players have qualified for the season-finale but we have a very different format on our hands.

No longer does the top five in the FedEx Cup standings ‘control their own destiny’, as the person who wins the tournament wins the FedEx Cup…simple as that!

This year, we have a staggered start with FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas starting at one under par, two clear of second-placed Patrick Cantlay.

World No.1 Brooks Koepka starts at 7 under, The Northern Trust winner Patrick Reed begins at six under and Rory McIlroy, fifth in the standings, will tee off at five under par.

Here’s how the entire field will begin the week –

-10 Justin Thomas

-8 Patrick Cantlay

-7 Brooks Koepka

-6 Patrick Reed

-5 Rory McIlroy

-4 Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

-3 Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

-2 Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

-1 Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie

Level par: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

The winner this year will pick up a massive $15m, which is $5m more than in previous years.

The runner-up will bag $5m with the third-place finisher earning $4m.

Tour Championship Prize Money –

1: $15m

2: $5m

3: $4m

4: $3m

5: $2.5m

6: $1.9m

7: $1.3m

8: $1.1m

9: $950,000

10: $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23: $466,000

24: $456,000

25: $445,000

26: $435,000

27. $425,000

28: $415,000

29: $405,000

30: $395,000