The finale of the 2018 PGA Tour season happens at East Lake Golf Club check out who we think will do well with these Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour finale is here with the Tour Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club.

There are two trophies to be won at East Lake, with the Tour Championship and also the FedExCup itself.

Last season Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship event with Justin Thomas claiming the FedExCup and the $10million prize fund.

This year Bryson DeChambeau leads the way going into final event, but any of the top 5 players can win the FedExCup if they win the event, while any of the top 30 can win, if results go their way.

This time last year the GM Tipster picked Xander Schauffele at 80/1 to win the Tour Championship. Check out his results this season at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.