The finale of the 2018 PGA Tour season happens at East Lake Golf Club check out who we think will do well with these Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips
Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour finale is here with the Tour Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club.
There are two trophies to be won at East Lake, with the Tour Championship and also the FedExCup itself.
Last season Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship event with Justin Thomas claiming the FedExCup and the $10million prize fund.
This year Bryson DeChambeau leads the way going into final event, but any of the top 5 players can win the FedExCup if they win the event, while any of the top 30 can win, if results go their way.
This time last year the GM Tipster picked Xander Schauffele at 80/1 to win the Tour Championship. Check out his results this season at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Justin Rose 10 points to win at 8/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is very proud of his World Number One ranking and will not want to give it up lightly. He has been in exceptional form without getting the victory, I think this week that will change. He also has a couple of runner-up finishes at East Lake, and will be again hoping to change that around.
Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Continues to have a fantastic season, he is at a course where he has had two top 5s previously and was 6th a fortnight ago at the BMW Championship. Like his chances at these odds.
Aaron Wise 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The man who cost me the biggest win of the year when he defeated Marc Leishman at the Byron Nelson. After a slight blip in his form since that victory he looks back on track to contending each week, and should like the East Lake set-up.
