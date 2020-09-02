Who will win the final event in the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs?

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

After an exciting BMW Championship which saw Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff, the field has once again been cut down for the Tour Championship.

For this weeks tournament at East Lake, there are 30 players in the field all trying to get their hands on the $15 million bonus that is awarded to the winner of the FedEx Cup.

Given last weeks result, Johnson and Rahm lead the way on the staggered leaderboard which means they are the favourites to win it all. Johnson currently has odds of 15/8 with Betfred whilst Rahm can be found at 3/1 with Betfred

Other players in the favourites category include Justin Thomas (5/1 with Betfred), Webb Simpsin (10/1 with Betfred), and then players like Collin Morikawa, Bryson Dechambeau and Rory McIlroy (all at 22/1 with Betfred)

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 10/1 with Betfred – Sure Dustin Johnson is getting a lot of attention but he came second to last at the 2019 Tour Championship at +10. I prefer Webb Simpson who has come off a weeks rest, starts the week only four shots back, and has had top-6 finishes in his last two starts. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Xander Schauffele 3 points each way at 28/1 with Betfred – Once again Xander seems to be flying under the radar. To say he can go low is an understatement and he clearly likes East Lake as he shot a first-round 64 in 2019 and came second to Rory McIlroy. He starts the week seven shots back of DJ.

Tony Finau 2 points each way at 60/1 with Betfred – I will continue to keep knocking on this door. Finau has three top-5 finishes in his last five starts and his final-round 65 at a very tough BMW Championship will give him huge confidence heading into the week. He starts eight shots back and as a result he has some fantastic odds.

Sebastian Munoz 1 point each way at 200/1 with Betfred – Colombian Munoz has been trending in the right direction the last few weeks showing some good form. He finished in a tie for 18th at The Northern Trust before a tied-8th finish at the BMW Championship, both of which put him in good stead for East Lake.

