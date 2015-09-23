After months of hard graft, the PGA Tour reaches its end of season check our picks with these Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips

After months of hard graft, the PGA Tour reaches its end of season, bring a wheelbarrow to carry home the cash, Tour Championship.

The Tour’s 30 most successful golfers of 2015 travel to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia to try and win the $10million bonus prize plus the $1,485,000 first prize for the tournament.

The top 5 players in the FedExCup can all win the overall prize with a win here this week and that is reflected in their odds. Jason Day (7/2), Jordan Spieth (9/1), Rickie Fowler (11/1), Henrik Stenson (9/1) and Bubba Watson (20/1). While Rory McIlroy (11/2) who is 11th in the ranking due to injury is also well fancied.

As the event is only a 30-man field you would say it is one of the easiest to win… although the class in the field is undoubtedly impressive.

As ever I will be trying to help you get the most from a tenner.

Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Bubba Watson £2 each way at 35/1 with Bet365 – Bubba gets the nod from me to win here and take the FedExCup glory. He is having a superb season, and comes off the back of a 65 last week at the BMW Championship. Has had nine Top 10s this season and finished 5th here in 2012.

Matt Kuchar £2 each way at 66/1 with Betway Mr consistency has been having a Top 10 every other week for two months now without ever really pushing for a win. Feel he could spoil the Top 5s party this week.

Robert Streb £0.50 each way at 200/1 with Coral Has had a wonderful season with nine Top 10 finishes, will be looking to enjoy himself this week, as the hard work was just getting to East Lake. Expect him to shoot very low in one round.

Current GM Tipster stats for the 2015 season

European Tour: £10.75

PGA Tour: £-53.00

Total: -£42.25