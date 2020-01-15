Tour Gear Round Up: January Transfer Window 2020

We round up all the latest Tour gear news from the start of this year...

The January transfer window is a huge deal in the football world and it’s also quite big in golf too.

Many of the deals players sign start and end at the start of each calendar year so there’s always lots of movement around this time of year.

So far this month, we’ve seen big moves from Englishmen Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell, plus Sergio Garcia has also entered the world of free agents.

Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard has left Callaway after two years and is now a free agent.

Garcia is using a Ping G410 driver, we believe, as well as TaylorMade SIM fairway woods, Ping Blueprint irons, Ping Glide 3.0 wedges and is also reported to be using a Ping Anser putter.

We’re unsure of his ball at the moment but he was using a Titleist Pro V1 in his KLM Open victory in September.

“Unfortunately our relationship with Callaway didn’t go any farther,” he said.

Matt Wallace

Wallace has signed with Callaway, having previously been a Ping staffer.

The Englishman has 14 Callaway clubs in the bag and a Titleist ball.

“I’ve been a Callaway fan since I was young, so it’s a thrill and an honour to become a member of the Callaway Tour Staff,” Wallace said.

Full Story: Matt Wallace signs with Callaway

Eddie Pepperell

The two-time European Tour winner was a Mizuno staffer last year but he has moved to Ping for 2020.

Pepperell is using a full bag of Ping clubs featuring the G410 Plus driver (9°), G410 5-wood (17.5° at 16°), i210 irons (3-PW), Glide Forged wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) and a Custom PLD PrimeTyne putter.

Full Story: Eddie Pepperell signs with Ping

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston

Previously with FootJoy, Beef has signed with Puma.

Puma owns Cobra but we haven’t heard if he’s signed with them as well – he will be using Titleist clubs again this year, we assume.

Kevin Tway

The American has signed with Wilson Staff.

He is using Wilson’s D7 Forged and V6 irons as well as Staff Model wedges.

Patrick Reed

The American has signed with Grindworks for 2020, a Japanese company that has made him some very cool forged irons.

The deal is just for the irons, we believe, and he is also using a Grindworks staff bag.

Chez Reavie

The American has left TaylorMade and joined PXG.

He’s using 14 PXG clubs including the new 0811X prototype driver.

The company also signed Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak and Haley Moore.

