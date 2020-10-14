There are lots of interesting gear stories to look out for this week...

Tour Gear Round Up: New Gear At The CJ Cup

The CJ Cup takes place this week on the PGA Tour at Shadow Creek Golf Course, with most of the world’s best competing at the limited-field event. With roughly a month to go until The Masters it will give many of the top players sufficient time playing against the best under tournament pressure and conditions.

It is also the perfect time to bed in any gear and equipment changes players want to make too, of which there are a lot at the moment.

Let’s take a look at some below.

Rory McIlroy

Of late Rory has been on social media showing us incredible ball speed and distance with a slightly different driver than normal. He appears to have switched to a Fujikura Ventus Black model and given he was testing it at The CJ Cup, we expect to see it in play this week.

Collin Morikawa

The 2020 PGA Champion was testing a new set of TaylorMade P7MC’s and it appears they are staying in the bag for the foreseeable future. More interestingly though is he was spotted testing a TaylorMade FCG putter which would be a split away from his TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Soto. (Picture credit goes to GolfWRX)

View TaylorMade FCG Putter at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

View TaylorMade FCG Putter at American Golf for £269

Justin Rose

Thanks to the images by GolfWRX, we also spotted some possible changes to the bag of Justin Rose. He appears to have put a Titleist TSi3 driver in the bag and was seen testing some Callaway Mavrik fairway woods too.

Rickie Fowler

The American was spotted with a new model of Scotty Cameron. He has used a traditional blade design for years but this week he appears to be testing a mallet type design.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood was spotted carrying a TaylorMade Truss TM1 mallet putter in his bag during a practice round.

Kevin Kisner

The American was spotted with Callaway’s new X Forged CB irons in the bag for the week. We expect a lot more Callaway staff players to put the new irons in the bag over the coming weeks too.

Ping

Ping’s new G425 range continues to turn heads on Tour and beyond in the golfing world. Bubba Watson appears to have put the woods in the bag and there are also pictures circulating of the hybrids and crossover utility iron too.

PXG

Wyndham Clark was spotted with some new PXG 0211 FB irons as you can see below.

Some more equipment stories that happened slightly before The CJ Cup;

Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton of course got into the winners circle at the BMW PGA Championship with GS25 clubs in the bag but his attire was stealing the headlines too because he did so wearing a hoodie made by adidas. The design has proved incredibly popular and you can pick up yours below…

View adidas Cold.Rdy hoodie at Adidas for $80

View adidas Cold.Rdy hoodie at American Golf for £54.95

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick put a Titleist TSi3 driver in the bag for the BMW PGA Championship

Titleist

Titleist also introduced the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf ball in Las Vegas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Twelve players chose to put the new golf balls in play, evenly divided between Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

Those preferring the New Pro V1 included: Abraham Ancer, K.J. Choi, Brian Gay, Lanto Griffin, Charley Hoffman and Cameron Tringale, while the New Pro V1x players were: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Satoshi Kodaira, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Smith and Brian Stuard.

For more gear news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.