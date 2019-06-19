The PGA Tour returns this week with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut
Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour is back this week with the Travelers Championship being played at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut.
Last season Bubba Watson won the event for the third occasion and he is a decent looking 23/1 to win for a fourth time this season.
Favourites for the event are Brooks Koepka (15/2) and Patrick Cantlay (10/1) – but with a strong field in attendance there are plenty of big names to pick from.
Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Jordan Spieth 5 points each way at 15/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won here with ‘that’ incredible bunker shot back in 2017. Was on a roll of three straight top 10s before last week’s US Open – had issues at Pebble Beach and will be grinding to have another good week.
Bryson Dechambeau 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – After three straight missed cuts a month ago he is finding a bit more form again. Still 10th in the world for a reason – 9th here last season.
Chez Reavie 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Third last week at the US Open it is always good to stick with guys in form. Now back in the top 50 in the world he has had three top 10 finishes this season.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 2nd in this event last year and that is the reason for his inclusion. Has not had a great year so far with 6 missed cuts from 15 starts, but he is long odds for someone who has had success in this event.
