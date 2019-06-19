The PGA Tour returns this week with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is back this week with the Travelers Championship being played at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut.

Last season Bubba Watson won the event for the third occasion and he is a decent looking 23/1 to win for a fourth time this season.

Favourites for the event are Brooks Koepka (15/2) and Patrick Cantlay (10/1) – but with a strong field in attendance there are plenty of big names to pick from.

