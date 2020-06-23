The PGA Tour continues with the Travelers Championship being played at TPC River Highlands

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with the Travelers Championship being played at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

This week there is a very strong field with nine of the top 10 players in the world teeing it up – Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (Both 11/1) are the favourites.

Last year Chez Reavie triumphed and he is available at around 150/1 to successfully defend his title.

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Justin Rose 4 points each way at 28/1 with Betfred – Hasn’t played here until 2013 but has had three top 10s at this venue. Playing very consistent golf here and expect him to challenge again this week.

Abraham Ancer 3 points each way at 34 /1 with William Hill – Incredibly hit all 18 of the greens in regulation at Harbour Town last week ahead of his 2nd place. Finished 8th here last year on a course he should enjoy again.

Marc Leishman 3 points each way at 50/1 with Bet365 – The Lockdown did not come at a good time for the Aussie – he was in particularly good form with a 1st and 2nd place finish. Won his first PGA Tour tournament here back in 2012 and at this price I think it would be foolish to ignore him.

J.T. Poston 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfair – One of only a few players that has returned to action by securing two top 10s in a row. He hasn’t had much success in this event in the past, but he is obviously in solid form.

