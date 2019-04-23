The European Tour is in Morocco this week, check out who we think will win with our Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is in Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II tournament played at the tricky Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.
The wonderfully exclusive course is set within the grounds of the royal palace, with the boundary walls being an integral part of the course on some of the holes.
In last years tournament, Frenchman Alexander Levy shot a final-round 70 to win by one stroke from Alvaro Quiros.
Levy is returning to defend his title this week and is joined by several other European Tour stalwarts like Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan and Paul Dunne.
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Jorge Campillo – 4 points at 20/1 from SportNation.bet – The Spaniard is the second favourite heading into the tournament and with good reason. In his last four tournaments he has had two runners-up finishes, a tied 21st and then a tied third at the Hero Indian Open last time out.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 2 points at 40/1 from SportNation.bet – Another player on good form, the South African has had three top-10 finishes in his last four starts and has shown a liking to the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course in the past. In 2018 he was finely placed heading into the final round but for his title challenge to be derailed by a 78. If he can avoid another number like that, I expect him to be around the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.
Kurt Kitayama – 2 points at 40/1 from SportNation.bet – At 40/1 I think Kitayama is good odds considering he has already won twice this season on the European Tour. A player more than capable of going low, the American could be one to watch heading into this weeks play.
Alvaro Quiros – 1 point at 175/1 from SportNation.bet – A player who seems to one minute put together a brilliant tournament, then the next miss a few cuts in a row, it comes as no surprise last years runner-up Alvaro Quiros offers odds as high as 175/1. After a tied 3rd place at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, he has missed five cuts in a row so its probably about time he had another good tournament. It is worth mentioning that he came second in this tournament last year.
