Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips 2019

Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Jorge Campillo – 4 points at 20/1 from SportNation.bet – The Spaniard is the second favourite heading into the tournament and with good reason. In his last four tournaments he has had two runners-up finishes, a tied 21st and then a tied third at the Hero Indian Open last time out.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 2 points at 40/1 from SportNation.bet – Another player on good form, the South African has had three top-10 finishes in his last four starts and has shown a liking to the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course in the past. In 2018 he was finely placed heading into the final round but for his title challenge to be derailed by a 78. If he can avoid another number like that, I expect him to be around the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Kurt Kitayama – 2 points at 40/1 from SportNation.bet – At 40/1 I think Kitayama is good odds considering he has already won twice this season on the European Tour. A player more than capable of going low, the American could be one to watch heading into this weeks play.

Alvaro Quiros – 1 point at 175/1 from SportNation.bet – A player who seems to one minute put together a brilliant tournament, then the next miss a few cuts in a row, it comes as no surprise last years runner-up Alvaro Quiros offers odds as high as 175/1. After a tied 3rd place at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, he has missed five cuts in a row so its probably about time he had another good tournament. It is worth mentioning that he came second in this tournament last year.

