Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Fourth last week in the WGC the Thai player will be full of confidence. Was 6th here in 2017 and 3rd in 2015. Had a strong finish to the 2017 season and I expect the same in 2018.

Matt Wallace 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has of course had a wonderful season with three wins to his name. He will be continuing to push for good results in this important end of season period. Played in this event last season so has the required course knowledge.

Brandon Stone 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has played here the last two seasons, without much success. But has won this season, at The Scottish Open, and has two top 10s in his last four starts. Think he is a little over-priced at these odds.

Nacho Elvira 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard finished 30th and 9th in the two tournaments played at this venue. Was 4th a few weeks back at the Omega European Masters and has had two extra top 10s this year.

Terms and Conditions Apply. 18+. Please bet responsibly.