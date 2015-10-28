The start of the European Tour’s Fall Series is here with this season’s Race To Dubai race starting to come to a close - check out who we think will do well with these Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

The start of the European Tour’s Fall Series is here with this season’s Race To Dubai race starting to come to a close.

Check out our Golf Betting Tips home page

The first of four end of season tournaments start in Turkey with the Turkish Airlines Open.

There is only a field of 78 players, who have mainly qualified via their World Ranking, Race To Dubai standing.

Rory McIlroy is the headline player here and is a shot priced favourite at 4/1 – He is the clear class in the field with Shane Lowry (14/1) the only other Top 20 player in the field.

A large bet on Rory McIlroy this week would certainly not be the worst tactic.

Brooks Koepka won this event last season, but he does not play this season. While the winner in 2013 was Victor Dubuisson who is in the field at 35/1.

Want to make your own tips? Sign up to our Fantasy Golf game.

As ever I will be giving you my top tips for how you should invest a tenner this week



Turkish Airlines Open Golf betting Tips Advised bets

Andy Sullivan £2.50 each way at 20/1 with Bet365 The Englishman is back to some superb form after a mid-season blip. Was a runaway leader a fortnight ago at the Portugal Masters and also finished T4th here last season

Marc Warren £1.50 each way at 50/1 with Betway The Scotsman has been having a relly decent season and is currently 18th on the Race To Dubai rankings. Has had four top 10s this year and finished in the top 10 here in 2013.

David Horsey £1 each way at 100/1 with Coral I feel the Englishman’s odds are too long to ignore. He has had three top 10s including a win since the 23rd August. Shot a final round 67 to finish 36 here last year.

Golf Monthly Instruction



Current GM Tipster stats for the season

European Tour: £91.75

PGA Tour: £-60.00

Total: £31.75