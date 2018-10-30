England’s Justin Rose is defending champion in the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya as the 2018 European Tour Race to Dubai enters the home straight.
Turkish Airlines Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
The final run of three European Tour Rolex Series events begins this week with the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya. Justin Rose is defending champion as the Race to Dubai approaches its conclusion.
The field for this event comprises the top-70 available players on the Race to Dubai rankings, together with two tournament invites and three Turkish players.
Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari will not tee it up this week and that gives those in the chasing pack a chance to close on The Open Champion. Tommy Fleetwood is in second place on the standings – over a million points behind the Italian, but the Englishman is playing this week and will be looking to close the gap.
This tournament was first contested in 2013 when Victor Dubuisson was champion. Brooks Koepka was triumphant the following year before Dubuisson secured an emotional second victory in 2015. Thorbjorn Olesen won in 2016 and Justin Rose produced some superb golf to take the title last season.
Rose is back this year to defend and also to try to retain the World Number 1 position.
Designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, the heathland inspired course at Carya presents an aesthetically pleasing and immaculately presented test of golf. The course features heathers and detailed bunkering to give that heathland feel.The weather looks set fair with warm temperatures and a clear sky forecast.
Venue: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
Date: Nov 1-4
Course stats: 7,186 yards, par 71
Purse: $7,000,000
Defending champion: Justin Rose (-18)
How to watch the Turkish Airlines Open
TV Coverage:
Thursday 1 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am
Friday 2 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am
Saturday 3 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am
Sunday 4 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
Players to watch:
Tommy Fleetwood – The Englishman has been on supremely solid form of late. Since his strong showing in the Ryder Cup, he was tied second in the Dunhill Links, tied ninth in the British Masters and tied seventh in the WGC-HSBC Champions. He’s up to 11th on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Thorbjorn Olesen – A former winner of this event, Olesen was tied seventh last week in Shanghai.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat – The talented Thai was tied fourth last week in the WGC-HSBC Champions and he’ll look to build on that result this week.
Key Hole: 15th. A great risk/reward par-5 that should be reachable for most of the players in the field. But with water short and left of the green, an inaccurate approach could end up wet. This one should produce eagles and the odd disaster too.
