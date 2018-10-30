England’s Justin Rose is defending champion in the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya as the 2018 European Tour Race to Dubai enters the home straight.

Turkish Airlines Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The final run of three European Tour Rolex Series events begins this week with the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya. Justin Rose is defending champion as the Race to Dubai approaches its conclusion.

The field for this event comprises the top-70 available players on the Race to Dubai rankings, together with two tournament invites and three Turkish players.

Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari will not tee it up this week and that gives those in the chasing pack a chance to close on The Open Champion. Tommy Fleetwood is in second place on the standings – over a million points behind the Italian, but the Englishman is playing this week and will be looking to close the gap.

This tournament was first contested in 2013 when Victor Dubuisson was champion. Brooks Koepka was triumphant the following year before Dubuisson secured an emotional second victory in 2015. Thorbjorn Olesen won in 2016 and Justin Rose produced some superb golf to take the title last season.

Rose is back this year to defend and also to try to retain the World Number 1 position.

Designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, the heathland inspired course at Carya presents an aesthetically pleasing and immaculately presented test of golf. The course features heathers and detailed bunkering to give that heathland feel.The weather looks set fair with warm temperatures and a clear sky forecast.

Venue: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

Date: Nov 1-4

Course stats: 7,186 yards, par 71

Purse: $7,000,000

Defending champion: Justin Rose (-18)