Turnberry Still On Open Rota, Martin Slumbers Confirms

The R&A’s Chief Executive Martin Slumbers has confirmed that Trump Turnberry is still on the Open rota.

The course hasn’t hosted The Open since Donald Trump became President of the United States in 2016, with the Open last visiting the Angus links back in 2009 when Stewart Cink triumphed.

The news this week that Royal Liverpool will host in 2022 raised the question of whether Turnberry is still on the rota, as Hoylake hosted much more recently in 2014.

However, Slumbers says that it was never going to be Turnberry in 2022 because it visits St Andrews in 2021 and hosting two years in a row in Scotland isn’t “sensible commercially.”

“We have 10 courses that we look to stage the Open Championship on, of which Turnberry is one of them,” he confirmed in a conference call with journalists.

The Open is expected return to Scotland once again in 2023, with the likely contenders being Muirfield (last hosting in 2013), Troon (last hosting in 2016) and Turnberry.

“Turnberry will be in consideration for 2023, but it’s not a rota,” he said.

“We look at all the issues in the round, but Turnberry remains as one of the 10 courses where we could stage the Open Championship.”

Trump Turnberry underwent impressive renovations after the 2015 Women’s British Open, which saw its ranking in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses list rise to 1st.

Future Open Championship venues:

2019 – Royal Portrush

2020 – Royal St. George’s

2021 – St Andrews (150th Open Championship)

2022 – Royal Liverpool

