Twitter Goes Wild For Charlie Woods’ Swing And Club Twirls

If your father is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, there’s probably a decent chance that you’ll turn out a good player too.

Well, that certainly looks to be the case with Charlie Woods, Tiger‘s 11-year-old son, who we got our first glimpse of ahead of this week’s PNC Championship.

The pair will team up in the family event and Charlie’s swing sent social media wild during a range session.

Charlie’s golf swing looks perfect already and he even has the club twirls nailed too!

Here’s how Twitter reacted to seeing Charlie’s golf swing:

Charlie has had plenty of success this past year on the local Florida junior circuit where Tiger has been spotted caddying for him a few times.

The Woods duo will be paired with Justin and Mike Thomas in the opening round of the event.

