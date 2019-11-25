The 30-year-old secured his first PGA Tour title at the 2019 RSM Classic.

Tyler Duncan Wins RSM Classic For First PGA Tour Victory

Just a few months ago American Tyler Duncan was more concerned with keeping his PGA Tour card let alone getting into the winners circle for the first time.

Back at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals he managed to secure a tied-4th finish and with that, time has flown by for the 30-year-old as he was able to put together four days of quality golf to secure victory at the RSM Classic.

It was his first win in over 150 PGA Tour sanctioned starts after turning professional in 2012, a fact not lost on him; “You never know, this is a crazy game,” Duncan said, “It can go several different directions.”

Duncan started the week 67-61 to take the lead at the halfway point before quickly getting overtaken by Brendon Todd who was going for his 3rd PGA Tour win in a row.

However Duncan persevered heading into the final round and shot an excellent 65 to tie Webb Simpson on 19-under.

Back down the 18th they went and after both parring it the first time, a second excursion was necessary. It was here that Duncan distanced himself as he was able to birdie the 465-yard par-4.

It is a life-changing victory for him as he has now secured his PGA Tour card through the end of the 2022 season and has secured spots in next years Masters, PGA Championship, Players Championship tournaments along with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Duncan said that he was; “looking forward to everything that’s to come. I’m sure I don’t even know half the stuff that is going to come my way from this and I’m just looking forward to everything and embracing all of it.”

RSM Classic Leaderboard

1. Tyler Duncan -19

2. Webb Simpson -19

3. Sebastian Munoz -18

4. Brendon Todd -16

T5. Henrik Norlander -15

T5. Scotte Scheffler -15

T5. Kyoung-Hoon Lee -15

T8. Denny McCarthy -14

T8. DJ Trahan -14

T10. Will Gordon -13

T10. Brian Stuart -13

T10. Vaughn Taylor -13

T10. Alex Noren -13

