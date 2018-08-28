Hatton's $149 investment was more than worth it...
Tyrrell Hatton Buys $149 Putter Then Shoots 64
It’s often thought, and usually true, that Tour Pros can take their pick from any club they want (from their manufacturer if they’ve got a contract) with the luxury of not having to pay for it.
Well, Tyrrell Hatton actually did pay for a club at the weekend in the form of a Ping Sigma G Darby after a poor day on the greens on Saturday.
He shot 73 in the third round of The Northern Trust and was -3.34 in SG: Putting for the day.
Hatton clearly felt a putter switch was necessary so went out to Golf Galaxy in Paramus, New Jersey, and spent $149 on a new one.
It paid off massively as he went on to shoot 64 which equalled his lowest round of the season.
His eight under par final round propelled him up the leaderboard and he was just shy of +3 SG:Putting on the day for an incredible turnaround.
He finished in T20th position to collect a cheque of $101,160, well worth the $149 investment!
To say the putter had paid for itself would be an understatement.
Bryson DeChambeau won The Northern Trust by four strokes to win his third PGA Tour title and second of the season.
