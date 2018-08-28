Hatton's $149 investment was more than worth it...

Tyrrell Hatton Buys $149 Putter Then Shoots 64

It’s often thought, and usually true, that Tour Pros can take their pick from any club they want (from their manufacturer if they’ve got a contract) with the luxury of not having to pay for it.

Well, Tyrrell Hatton actually did pay for a club at the weekend in the form of a Ping Sigma G Darby after a poor day on the greens on Saturday.

He shot 73 in the third round of The Northern Trust and was -3.34 in SG: Putting for the day.

Hatton clearly felt a putter switch was necessary so went out to Golf Galaxy in Paramus, New Jersey, and spent $149 on a new one.

It paid off massively as he went on to shoot 64 which equalled his lowest round of the season.