The Englishman won his fourth European Tour title and $2m in Turkey

Tyrrell Hatton Overcomes Six-Man Playoff To Win Turkish Airlines Open

Tyrrell Hatton won his fourth European Tour title and second Rolex Series event after coming through a six-man playoff in Turkey.

Hatton, Matthias Schwab, Kurt Kitayama, Benjamin Herbert, Victor Perez and Erik Van Rooyen were tied at 20 under par after 72 holes.

The group went out in two three-balls to play the par-5 finishing hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal with Hatton, Schwab and Kitayama advancing.

Kitayama then missed a good chance to win on the second playoff hole before a superb birdie putt on the third playoff hole kept Matthias Schwab in it.

Kitayama missed but Hatton made birdie himself so it was Tyrrell Hatton vs Matthias Schwab on the fourth extra hole.

It was dark in Turkey at this point so the floodlights came on and Hatton won with a par after Schwab missed from short range.

The floodlights provided added drama as the pair fought it out for a $2m winner’s cheque, the largest in European Tour history.

Watch: Tyrrell Hatton chips in on the 1st extra hole

The Englishman shot a closing five under par 67 in regulation, including a birdie at the last, to reach 20 under.

Golf Monthly Instruction

54-hole leader Schwab, the young Austrian, could only manage a two under 69 on Sunday but his T2nd finish is his second-best result of his career after the previous week’s WGC-HSBC Champions where he was T4th.

2018 Ryder Cupper Tyrrell Hatton is now up to 30th in the world, therefore guaranteeing a Masters return, and 6th in the Race to Dubai.

“I actually can’t believe that I’ve won,” Hatton said.

“It’s been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off course and the last month I feel like I really found my game again.

“I said to a few people on my team that if I was lucky enough to win again then I would definitely savour the moment. I think it’s quite easy to take it for granted and sport’s great when it’s going well but when it’s not going well, it kind of hits home, so I’m absolutely thrilled.

“I can’t wait to get that Masters invite through the post again. It’s a special feeling and just a bonus that comes with doing well.”

Schwab, who is up to a career-high 80th in the world, said, “It was a close call. I had some good looks and good chances coming down the stretch in regular play and didn’t take advantage of them. In the playoff, it is what it is.”

Watch highlights from the playoff –

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram