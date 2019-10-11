WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Put Off By Fiancee After Toilet Door Slam

Hilarious scenes at the Italian Open as Tyrrell Hatton's fiancee distracted him during his round

Tyrrell Hatton was hilariously distracted on a shot by his fiancee closing a toilet door.

The Englishman was just about to hit his approach into a green before backing off after hearing the door close.

Hatton laughed and called over to her, “Is that you? What you doing?”

He then turned to the camera behind him on the fairway and pointed “That’s my fiancee!”

He jokingly continued, “You put me off! You should be ashamed!”

Watch the funny incident below –

It didn’t put him off too much though, as he nearly holed the shot.

Hatton’s fiancee is Emily Braisher.

Braisher, born and bred in Buckinghamshire, graduated from Nottingham Trent University and has since decided to travel with Hatton around the world.

She has a blog called Wife on Tour in which she writes about her thoughts, feelings and experiences whilst travelling around with Hatton.

Obviously she is not Hatton’s wife, but on her website she claims ‘girlfriend on tour’ didn’t have the same type of ring to it.

Hatton currently ranks 51st in the world with his last victory coming at the 2017 Italian Open.

The 2018 Ryder Cupper has had three top-10s on the European Tour this season.

