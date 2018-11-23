The Englishman showed some frustration after a wayward tee shot

WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Smashes Tee Marker At World Cup

Tyrrell Hatton hit a wayward drive during the second round of the World Cup of Golf and took his frustration out on a tee marker.

The Englishman was playing foursomes with partner Ian Poulter on Friday and flared his tee shot out right into the trees.

Hatton then unleashed at the World Cup of Golf tee marker and smashed it.

Watch the video from Sky Sports below:

Hatton tweeted afterwards: ‘Not my finest moment on the golf course. Hopefully me & Ian Poulter break par that easily over the weekend.’

Both Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood commented on the video of Hatton…

Team England shot a two over par 74 on Friday but are still in a great position heading into the weekend.