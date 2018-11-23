WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Smashes Tee Marker At World Cup

Elliott Heath

The Englishman showed some frustration after a wayward tee shot

Tyrrell Hatton hit a wayward drive during the second round of the World Cup of Golf and took his frustration out on a tee marker.

The Englishman was playing foursomes with partner Ian Poulter on Friday and flared his tee shot out right into the trees.

Hatton then unleashed at the World Cup of Golf tee marker and smashed it.

Watch the video from Sky Sports below:

Hatton tweeted afterwards: ‘Not my finest moment on the golf course. Hopefully me & Ian Poulter break par that easily over the weekend.’

Both Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood commented on the video of Hatton…

Team England shot a two over par 74 on Friday but are still in a great position heading into the weekend.

Hatton and Poulter are eight under, two behind Team Belgium and South Korea.

The Danish side of Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen defend the title they won two years ago.

Denmark are currently six back after shooting five over in the second round. Their opening two days scores are contrasting at 63 and 77.

Further proof that foursomes is much harder than fourballs lies with Team Greece’s scores which were 21 shots apart over the two days.

On Thursday, the Greek pairing of Karmis/Tranacher shot 66 in the fourballs but then scored 87 on Friday.

