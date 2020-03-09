Hatton finished at four under par to beat Marc Leishman by one at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title At Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton held off Marc Leishman at Bay Hill to win his maiden PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Englishman survived tough conditions in the final round to shoot 74 (+2) and finish at four under par.

Due to the event’s invitational status, Hatton earns a three year exemption on the PGA Tour and also takes home $1.674m.

That goes nicely with the $2m he won at the Turkish Airlines Open in November, which was just three starts ago after having wrist surgery.

The Englishman, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 at Le Golf National, is up to 22nd in the world.

Bay Hill was playing fast and firm with thick rough and high winds, meaning high scores.

Hatton held on to his six under starting score after two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine but was pegged back after a double bogey at the 11th where he pulled his drive into the water left.

The five-time European Tour winner managed to par his way home and just about hold off playing partner Marc Leishman, who played the last seven in one under.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win on the PGA Tour and to do it at such an iconic venue that, I’ve grown up watching this event as a kid on TV and to be sitting here next to the trophy now is an amazing feeling and very thankful I managed to hold on at the end,” he said.

“It’s hard to kind of think about next week at the moment with the sort of potential celebrations we have got later today.

“I don’t think I’ll be in any fit state but, at least until Wednesday.”

Last week’s winner Sungjae Im was third at two under with Bryson DeChambeau fourth at level par.

Rory McIlroy was T5th after a disappointing 76 (+4) featuring two double bogeys in the space of four holes.

The World Number One, however, has now recorded seven consecutive top-5 finishes on the PGA Tour and goes into this week’s Players Championship as defending champion.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard –

1 Tyrrell Hatton -4

2 Marc Leishman -3

3 Sungjae Im -2

4 Bryson DeChambeau -1

5 Keith Mitchell E

5 Joel Dahmen E

5 Danny Lee E

5 Rory McIlroy E

