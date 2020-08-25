Who is going to win the final event of the UK Swing?

UK Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The final event of the fantastic “UK Swing” on the European Tour happens this week with the UK Championship being played at The Belfry.

The last time an event was played at the historic venue was the 2008 British Masters when Gonzalo Fernandez Castano beat Lee Westwood in a play-off.

Favourites this week include Rasmus Hojgaard (13/1 with Betfred), Matt Wallace (14/1 with Betfred) and Matthias Schwab (16/1 with Betfred).

UK Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Lee Westwood 4 points each way at 22/1 with Betfred – The Englishman has not been playing that much on the UK Swing – with a couple of made cuts. But he has a very good record at this venue. Had got up to his highest position in the World Rankings in a couple of years after when the Abu Dhabi Championship earlier in 2020.

Chris Paisley 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – A couple of top 10s this year including a 3rd at the Hero Open a few weeks back. The Englishman has the game to compete if every part of his game is behaving.

Dean Burmester 2 points each way at 80/1 with Betfred – The South African has continued his solid form with three made cuts in a row including a 6th at the English Championship. He has the natural ability to go low round The Belfry.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 250/1 with Betfred – It wouldn't feel right not backing the Aussie – he is in the US Open field at the end of September and is under less pressure than others. He is not in awful form with a couple of made cuts in a row – his game may actually suit The Belfry.

