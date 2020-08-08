How are our picks doing after round two? And who do we like the look of going into the weekend?

Updated PGA Championship Betting Tips After Round 2 Cut

The PGA Championship has reached its halfway point at the glorious TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco.

Haotong Li (Now 14/1 with Betfred) leads the way on eight under par – but the field continues to be very concertinaed and this means there is still some very good value about.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is now the favourite to win the event (4/1 with Betfred).

The GM Tipster picked Justin Thomas to win last week! So is in great form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Related: PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Pre Tournament Tips

Rory McIlroy (5 points each way at 14/1) Tied 31st after round 2

Webb Simpson (3 points each way at 30/1) Tied 31st

Tiger Woods (2 points each way at 40/1) Tied 44th

Matthew Fitzpatrick (2 points each way at 45/1) Missed Cut

Gary Woodland (2 points each way at 50/1) Tied 31st

Louis Oosthuizen (1 point each way at 70/1) Tied 60th

Post First Round Tips

Brendon Todd (4 points each way at 25/1) Tied 8th

Tommy Fleetwood (2 points each way at 66/1) Tied 2nd

Rory McIlroy (4 points to win at 25/1) Tied 31st

Kevin Kisner (1 point each way at 90/1) Tied 44th

All our picks are still in the hunt, with only one person having missed the cut – it showed that yesterday’s picks really helped – with Fleetwood now 9/1 – while we got him at 66/1 yesterday!

Related: PGA Championship Live Stream

Someone will shoot 6 under today from the early starters so am looking around the one and two under mark for the best value.

Post cut tips follow below.

Updated PGA Championship Betting Tips After Round 2 Cut

Tony Finau 2 points to win at 40/1 with Betfred – He is three under par just five shots off the lead and three from the group at six under. If anyone has the game to go low he does – he could easily be the player who posts the clubhouse lead and put pressure on the leaders.

Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Patrick Reed 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – If we discount Haotong Li – he is only four shots from the lead – playing with Bryson DeChambeau today so knows he will get some limelight… which he usually enjoys. He is 8th in the world for a reason – his playing partner DeChambeau is as short as 33/1… and they are both on the same score after two rounds – VALUE!

Justin Thomas 1 point each way at 125/1 with Betfred – Last week’s winner squeaked into the weekend on the number… his reward, to play with his best mate Jordan Spieth. They are out in one of the very early groups – if someone is to shoot a crazy low number early on Thomas (world number one) has as good a chance as anyone. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Cameron Smith 1 point each way at 400/1 with Betfred – If you want a big outsider then why not check out the talented Aussie. Already won this year at the Sony Open and at level par he is one of the early starters. A good score today could move him into contention.

I will give my last update to the betting tips tomorrow morning before the final round.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.