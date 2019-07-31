A competitor took 1min 30seconds to hit a 3ft putt and social media had a lot to say...

US Girls Junior Championship Video Erupts Slow Play Debate

US golf journalist Brendan Porath from SB Nation erupted a slow play debate on Twitter after posting a video of some horrendously slow play from the US Girls’ Junior Championship.

Jilian Bourdage was seen taking around 1min 30seconds to hit a 3ft putt in her match to the dismay of pro golfers and fans on social media.

“Trickle down effects of slow play on a 3 foot comebacker,” Porath said in his video caption.

Bourdage missed the putt with both her and Lei Ye putting for par, with Ye’s putt closer.

Some users have pointed out that Bourdage may well have been purposely taking an age to get in Ye’s head who still had to putt, calling it great matchplay.

Either way, it’s not a great advert for golf, especially, as Porath wrote, as this was during an ad-free slot on US TV.

Bourdage eventually lost 1 down.

Eddie Pepperell wrote, “Man that’s a painful watch.”

Rich Beem wrote, “I watched her miss, then stepped out, got a haircut, washed the car, saw a movie, picked up the dry cleaning, went to the bank about a home loan, read all the Shakespeare works, went to grocery store, came back to watch her pick it up out of the hole. Whew!”

Here’s how social media reacted to the clip…

On the subject of slow play, Stacy Lewis wrote on Twitter that a round took 5hrs 50minutes at the Evian Championship, once again erupting a social media debate.

