Expand Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

I will be updating the tips throughout the tournament so keep coming back to check out the value I have found.

Rickie Fowler 5 points each way 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Phoenix Open this year and also came 2nd at the Houston Open, Fowler is going to break his Major duck one day. Augusta could be the venue for that triumph, he was 2nd there last season and has finished top 12 four of the last five US Masters.

Adam Scott 3 points each way 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Been getting better and better this season, the 2013 champion has finally found a putting stroke that works for him again and is starting to reap the rewards. Has had five top 10s in total at Augusta and I can see another one happening in 2019.

Matt Kuchar 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Kuchar is having a heck of a season, in his last 10 events he has won twice and also been runner-up. He also has an excellent record at Augusta with four top 10 finishes. These odds are just simply too long for a player this good in such a hot streak of form.

Cameron Smith 2 points each way 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie was 5th in just his second appearance in the Masters last season. Had two top 10s this year and he won his final event of 2018, love him at these odds.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 point each way 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Got to go with one Englishman, and Fitzpatrick could be the won to have a good week in 2019. Has a best finish of 7th in the Masters back in 2016 – has had two top 10s this year including a 2nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. One extra positive is that he now has the incredible experience of Billy Foster on his bag, someone who knows the Augusta challenge inside and out.

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly, T’s & C’s apply