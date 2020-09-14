The 2nd Major of the year is here being played at Winged Foot in New York

US Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The toughest test in golf is here with the US Open being played at Winged Foot – our tips will include a lot of players who can grind out wins!

US Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Webb Simpson 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – The person least likely to have a bogey according to the PGA Tour stats – he is a former US Open winner of course and has had six top 10s including two wins this year. My man to beat and he has some tasty odds!

Daniel Berger 3 points each way at 28/1 with Betfred – Really like the American’s chances he is 10th on the stats for bogey avoidance and 12th for Total Driving. Think he has been playing better and better this year where he has 7 top 10s. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Paul Casey 2 points each way at 55/1 with Betfred – No one drove it as well as him on the PGA Tour in the 2019/20 season as he was top of the Total Driving stats. Was of course also 2nd at the PGA Championship just a few weeks back. He has the ability to win a Major – but does he have the temperament?

Justin Rose 2 points each way at 55/1 with Betfred – Loves to up his game at a Major, was 9th at the PGA Championship even without playing his best. I could see him putting together four solid rounds to win this. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Rasmus Hojgaard 1 point each way at 150/1 with Betfred – The Dane has been playing some spectacular golf and has moved from outside the world’s top 180 to the top 70 in the world in a few months. Four top 6 finishes including a win in his last five events – like him at this price!

The GM Tipster will be updating his tips throughout the tournament as usual – so make sure to keep checking back on the morning of each day of the tournament.

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

The US Open is being played at Winged Foot in New York – and it starts on Thursday 17th September, with the winner being crowned on Sunday 20th September.

There is of course a super strong field in attendance this year with the world number one and new FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson the favourite – he is 15/2 with Betfred.

Other favourites to win include Jon Rahm (10/1 with Betfred), Justin Thomas (12/1 with Betfred) and Rory McIlroy (16/1 with Betfred).

Last year the tournament was won by Gary Woodland, who sealed his first Major victory – he is 60/1 with Betfred to successfully defend his title.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa could have another good week – if you fancy him to win two Majors in a row you can get him at 16/1 with Betfred.

Well what about Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson? Well the two veterans have been playing solid golf – Mickelson just needs a US Open to complete the career Grand Slam of course – he is 80/1 with Betfred. While can Tiger secure his 16th Major? He is 50/1 with Betfred.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.