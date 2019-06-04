Former World Number One Luke Donald made it through to Pebble Beach

US Open Qualifying 2019: Donald Advances, Westwood Misses Out

Luke Donald qualified for his 14th US Open to tee it up at Pebble Beach after missing out last year.

The former World Number One came through the sectional in Colombus, Ohio alongside other well-known names like Jason Dufner, Rory Sabbatini, Jhonnattan Vegas, Ryan Fox and Anirban Lahiri.

The Englishman came in fresh off of his T57th finish at the Memorial Tournament where he shot rounds of 65 and 80 over the weekend at Muirfield Village.

Donald birdied his 35th hole of the day to advance on the number.

The 41-year-old is back playing a full schedule this year after suffering with back problems throughout 2018.

His best finish of the season so far came at the Valspar Championship where he was T9th.

Another English former World Number One missed out though, as Lee Westwood fell three short of a playoff at Walton Heath.

South Africa’s Dean Burmester completely dominated at the historic Surrey heathland, making an incredible 18 birdies in 36 holes for a 16 under par total.

Burmester shot a bogey-free nine under par 63 in the morning on the New Course but then fell back after playing his first seven holes in one over on the Old.

However, the 2017 Tshwane Open winner then made eight birdies in his next nine holes to move clear.

He was four ahead of Sam Horsfield at 12 under, with the likes of Marcus Fraser, Marcus Kinhult and Thomas Pieters also advancing.

Renato Paratore came through a playoff to earn the 14th and final spot.

Walton Heath qualifiers – Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Fraser, Clement Sordet, Matthieu Pavon, Lee Slattery, Marcus Kinhult, Rhys Enoch, Adri Arnaus, Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier (a), Thomas Pieters, Merrick Bremner, Renato Paratore

Colombus, Ohio qualifiers – Luke Guthrie, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders, Jhonattan Vegas, Rory Sabbatini, Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Erik Van Rooyen, Luke Donald, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu (a), Ryan Fox, Collin Morikawa, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Pebble Beach hosts its sixth US Open next week.