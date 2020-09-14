We take a look at the weather forecast for the week at Winged Foot Golf Club.

US Open Weather Forecast

The 2020 US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

The club is situated just a stones throw away from New York City, right next to Mamaroneck which is a town located in Westchester.

Related: Winged Foot Course Guide

No doubt given the difficulty of the golf course and its setup, it will definitely be the star of the show but what is the weather supposed to be doing throughout the week? Well below we have taken a look.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

US Open Weather Forecast

Winning a US Open is hard enough because the course is often set up in its most challenging way. In some tournaments the weather also plays a significant part often making conditions very tough indeed. But given the weather forecast this week, the weather does not look like it will be all that much of a factor.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The weather in Mamaroneck is traditionally warm to cool in the month of September after a summer of humid heat. Interestingly, had the 2020 US Open taken place in June on its original date, it would have been a lot hotter and muggier thanks to the humidity.

However the weather forecast for the week in September looks pretty mundane at the moment. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with very little wind and only a 20% chance of rain.

On Friday there looks to be some rain showers forecast for the morning which could soften up the golf course but in all likelihood these will pass reasonably quickly.

On Saturday and Sunday the wind is once again forecast to be a non-factor but the sun will be out throughout the weekend.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

We will update this forecast throughout the week at the US Open.

Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay in touch with the latest PGA Championship news.