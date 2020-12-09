US Women’s Open Betting Tips 2020

Georgia Hall 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport The Englishwoman recently won her maiden title in the US and comes into this week after T6, 2 and T10 finishes in her last three starts. She’s proven she can win in America, she’s proven she can win Majors and is in good form. Go on Georgia!

Jennifer Kupcho 1 point each way at 100/1 with 888Sport The 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner is up to 21st in the world now and looks far too long at 100/1, especially after finishing T11th at last week’s Volunteers for America Classic. Her Major experience is limited but very good, with a T2nd at the 2019 Evian Championship and T7 at the 2020 Women’s PGA.

Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker

Golf Monthly Instruction

Tournament favourite Sei Young Kim can be picked up as low as 6/1 after winning the Women’s PGA Championship and Pelican Women’s Championship in her last two starts.

Other favourites include Inbee Park and Danielle Kang at 12/1 and Brooke Henderson and World No.1 Jin Young Ko at 18/1.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram