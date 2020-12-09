A huge week is upon us as Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas hosts the US Women's Open
US Women’s Open Betting Tips 2020
The final Major of 2020 is upon us with the US Women’s Open in Texas – who will win?
Carlota Ciganda 4 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365
The four-time Solheim Cup player and World No.13 is one of the best in the game and coming into this week in decent form off of a T3 at the Women’s PGA Championship and a T4 at the Drive On Championship. She’s yet to win a Major but has seven professional victories and hasn’t missed a cut in her last 12 Major appearances. Could it be her week?
Lexi Thompson 3 points each way at 40/1 with 888Sport
Lexi has teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Tim Tucker this week, who of course was on the bag for Bryson’s US Open victory just a couple of months ago. She was T2nd at the US Women’s Open last year and T5th in 2018 – incredibly she is making her 14th appearance in this event at the age of just 25. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner was 4th at this year’s ANA Inspiration and can’t be ignored at 40/1.
Georgia Hall 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport
The Englishwoman recently won her maiden title in the US and comes into this week after T6, 2 and T10 finishes in her last three starts. She’s proven she can win in America, she’s proven she can win Majors and is in good form. Go on Georgia!
Jennifer Kupcho 1 point each way at 100/1 with 888Sport
The 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner is up to 21st in the world now and looks far too long at 100/1, especially after finishing T11th at last week’s Volunteers for America Classic. Her Major experience is limited but very good, with a T2nd at the 2019 Evian Championship and T7 at the 2020 Women’s PGA.
Check all the latest from the tournament with the Bet 365 Live tracker
Top Golf Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Register using the promo code SPORTS60, deposit and place first bet of £10 (Evens+) in one bet transaction. £30 in Free Bets credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Up to 30 Free Spins on selected slots games. T&C's Apply
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 Free Bets if any of your 4 bets lose: Place a single £10 Exchange bet and get a free Exchange bet if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Payment method restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
Tournament favourite Sei Young Kim can be picked up as low as 6/1 after winning the Women’s PGA Championship and Pelican Women’s Championship in her last two starts.
Other favourites include Inbee Park and Danielle Kang at 12/1 and Brooke Henderson and World No.1 Jin Young Ko at 18/1.
Watch Golf Live with NowTV
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan.
New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram