Steve Stricker is favourite for the job in his home state of Wisconsin

USA 2020 Ryder Cup Captain Named On Wednesday

The PGA of America will announce the 2020 USA Ryder Cup captain on Wednesday at 2pm UK time.

Steve Stricker is expected to be announced as captain in his home state of Wisconsin, at 2004, 2010 and 2015 USPGA Championship venue Whistling Straits.

Stricker has played on three US Ryder Cup sides, most recently in 2012 at Medinah.

He has been on one winning team, in 2008 at Valhalla.

The 51-year-old has experience captaining his country already after leading the USA at the 2017 Presidents Cup where they won 19-11 at Liberty National in New York.

Stricker was also a vice captain to Jim Furyk at Le Golf National where Team USA lost 17.5-10.5.

The Americans will be looking to regain the trophy in Wisconsin and win their second-straight Ryder Cup on home soil after victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

Other possible names for the job include 2019 Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods, 12-time Ryder Cupper Phil Mickelson and three-time Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples.

However, if reports are correct, it will be Steve Stricker.

The US captain will join European captain Padraig Harrington, who was named as Europe’s next man in charge in January.