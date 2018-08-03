USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018

It is time for the final Major of the 2017 season at Bellerive Country Club check out our picks with these USPGA Championship golf betting tips
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips
The final Major of the season is the USPGA Championship being played at Bellerive Country Club.
There is a superb field confirmed to play with all the world’s best players trying to emulate Justin Thomas who won his first Major title last season in this event, he is 18/1 to defend his title.
The Golf Monthly Tipster is having another good season, check out how he has been getting on with our Golf Betting Tips homepage – he managed to pick both the winners of the US Open and Open Championship already this year.
As with all Major championships the GM Tipster will be updating his tips after each round.
USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018
What time are the featured groups out?
USPGA Championship Moves To May
From 2019, the USPGA Championship will move from…
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament
Justin Rose 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The World Number Two seems to be very long odds here, he has five top 10s in his last five tournaments including a win. Seems to be a really good price that shouldn’t be missed. He did withdraw from the WGC Bridgestone the week before with a back spasm, but should be in good shape for the USPGA Championship.
Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is the World Number 13 for a reason, incredibly effective on the kind of course that Bellerive looks to be. Won a tournament a month ago, and is in the form of his life.
Charley Hoffman 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American always seems to make the cut in Majors, and is having a solid season, this course should suit his solid tee to green game and then all he needs is a hot putter to be right up there.
Luke List 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s this season means he has risen from 138th in the world to 45th. Is one of those players who will come into the tournament completly under the radar, but has a great each way chance.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – I have been picking him all season and at these odds I am not going to stop. He has three top 10s including two runner up finishes. He is the perfect pick at these odds.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck! 18+. Terms and Conditions Apply.