The first two men's Majors of 2020 have now been postponed due to the coronavirus

USPGA Championship Postponed Plus Four PGA Tour Events Cancelled

The USPGA Championship has been postponed until “when it is once again safe and responsible to do so,” the PGA of America’s CEO Seth Waugh said in a statement.

The tournament was due to be played from 14th-17th May at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The writing was on the wall for the event after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that events be cancelled for the next eight weeks in the USA featuring more than 50 people.

More than seven million residents in the San Francisco Bay Area have also been ordered to confine themselves to their homes.

“This is a reflection of a thoughtful process,” Waugh said.

“We are and have been working in concert with commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are very hopeful for a great outcome.”

This now means that the first two men’s Majors of 2020 have been postponed after The Masters was called off last week.

As well as the USPGA Championship, every PGA Tour event leading up to TPC Harding Park will now also not go ahead.

The RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson have all been cancelled.

This means that the next scheduled event on the PGA Tour is the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial set for 21st-24th May.

The US Open also looks in danger of being postponed after the USGA announced that it is cancelling its local qualifying events, although the governing body did say that it is “holding” the dates for the event at Winged Foot in mid-June.

The Telegraph has also reported that this year’s Ryder Cup may be postponed until 2021 as well, however both the Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup USA tweeted that those reports are “inaccurate.”

