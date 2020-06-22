The first Major to be played in 2020 will be hosted without fans.

USPGA Championship To Take Place Without Fans

The 2020 USPGA Championship set to be hosted at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco will be played without fans, it has been confirmed.

With the Coronavirus still impacting sport and golf, there were concerns that more Majors would meet the fate of the 2020 Open Championship which was due to be hosted at Royal St George’s. That event was cancelled and will now be played in Kent in 2021 instead.

However, this won’t be the case for the USPGA Championship as it has been decided that the event will go ahead, but without any fans on-site.

The official PGA Championship Twitter account tweeted out saying that it was in the interest and well-being of all involved.

Brooks Koepka will defend the two titles he won at Bethpage Black in 2019 and at Bellerive in 2018.

He will bid to become the first man since Walter Hagen in 1925 to win three USPGA Championships in a row.

Jordan Spieth will also be aiming to complete the career grand slam at TPC Harding Park, having won The Masters, the US Open and the Open Championship.

The USPGA Championship was originally set to be played again in its new May date, having previously been contested in August as the final Major of the year.

The event’s organisers, the PGA of America, also run the Ryder Cup, so it remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed on-site for the match in September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Today’s announcement comes off the back of the PGA Tour restarting at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage, two events that were played without any fans in attendance.

The PGA Tour’s next three tournament will be played without fans on-site, with crowds set to return at the Memorial Tournament in mid-July.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram