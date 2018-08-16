The recent USPGA Championship drew in huge TV ratings in America

USPGA TV Ratings Prove Tiger Woods Is Still Golf’s Biggest Draw

Whilst the USPGA Championship took a different broadcast route in the UK and Ireland this year and was criticised for it, it was a huge success in the States.

Over here we had Eleven Sports showing their first ever UK and Ireland broadcast, and it largely went okay, although the numbers it would have reached may have been less than Sky with many people unaware of how to watch the tournament.

In the US, though, it was a different story.

CBS Sports were showing the 100th USPGA Championship and the ratings went through the roof – and not for the first time this year in a tournament where Tiger Woods has done well.

It was CBS’ highest USPGA Championship final round rating in nine years, since a certain Tiger Woods was going for his 15th major title but was ultimately toppled by YE Yang.

Their coverage was also up a huge 69% year on year after Justin Thomas’ win at Quail Hollow in 2017.

Of course, Brooks Koepka played phenomenally well for the week and especially over the weekend, but there can only really can be one reason why the figures were so high – Tiger.

Tiger Woods shot a final round of 64 to finish in 2nd place which was his best finish since the 2009 USPGA Championship.

His 64 was his lowest ever final round in a major but it was ultimately two shy of Koepka who shot back-to-back 66s over the weekend to win his third major.