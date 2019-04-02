Who is going to peak the week before the US Masters?

Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

Just one week from the US Masters and the eyes of the world will be firmly on TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.

You can never be sure the standard of the field the week before any Major, but there are some decent names in attendance including Rickie Fowler (9/1) and Matt Kuchar (14/1).

Last year the winner was Andrew Landry and he will be looking to spring a surprise again this week with the odds of 80/1 next to his name.

