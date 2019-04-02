Who is going to peak the week before the US Masters?
Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
Just one week from the US Masters and the eyes of the world will be firmly on TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.
You can never be sure the standard of the field the week before any Major, but there are some decent names in attendance including Rickie Fowler (9/1) and Matt Kuchar (14/1).
Last year the winner was Andrew Landry and he will be looking to spring a surprise again this week with the odds of 80/1 next to his name.
Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Tony Finau 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am on a run of picking people who finish 2nd – Mr Finau finished 2nd on four occasions in 2018, so I might be asking for trouble! He didn’t finish 2nd here last year – he didn’t play – but he was 3rd here in 2017. One of the best players in the world not to have had a big result so far this year, so expect him to figure on Sunday evening.
Jason Kokrak 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had six top 20s already in 2019, still waiting on his first PGA tour victory – 2nd at Valspar Championship a fortnight ago, don’t want to miss out on his W when it comes.
Aaron Baddeley 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last four starts and a bit of a horse for the course with five top 20s here in the past. The Aussie looks a little long at theses odds to be ignored.
Sam Burns 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young American impressed many last season including winning an event on Web.com Tour – has been trending in the right direction including a 12th last week. Love him at this price.
